UAE inaugurates embassy in Israel in downtown Tel Aviv

JERUSALEM (AP) — The United Arab Emirates has formally opened its embassy in Israel, inaugurating its diplomatic offices in Tel Aviv. The move Wednesday comes less than a year after the two countries announced their intention of establishing open relations. The inauguration of the UAE Embassy came two weeks after Israel opened its embassy in Abu Dhabi during a visit by Israel’s foreign minister, Yair Lapid. Israel and the UAE established formal diplomatic relations last year after decades of clandestine ties. The new Emirati embassy is situated in the same tower as Israel’s stock exchange in the heart of Tel Aviv’s business district.