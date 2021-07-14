UN: Migrant deaths on sea routes to Europe more than double

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — The U.N. migration agency says the number of migrants and refugees who died while attempting to reach Europe on dangerous sea routes more than doubled so far this year compared to the first six months of 2020. The International Organization for Migration said in a new report Wednesday that at least 1,146 people perished between January and June. The Central Mediterranean route between Libya and Italy was the deadliest, claiming 741 lives. Next was the stretch of the Atlantic Ocean between West Africa and Spain’s Canary Islands, where the agency recorded at least 250 people died. IOM acknowledges the number of deaths may be an undercount as many shipwrecks go unreported.