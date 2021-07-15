9 killed in renewed strikes on Syria’s last rebel enclave

BEIRUT (AP) — Syrian rescue workers and a war monitor say at least nine civilians were killed, including three children, when government rockets hit two villages in the last rebel stronghold in northwestern Syria. The strikes come amid rising violence in recent weeks in the area that is covered by a cease-fire since last year. The Syrian Civil Defense team that operates in opposition areas, known as White Helmets, said guided missiles struck in Ibleen, a village in southern Idlib, killing a woman, her daughter and a child and injuring four others. All were from the same family, the White Helmets said. The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said at least six were killed, including a child, when rockets hit an area where a quarry is located in eastern Idlib.