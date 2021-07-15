Appeals court upholds reversal of ‘Innocent Man’ conviction

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — A federal appeals court has upheld a federal judge’s reversal of the murder conviction of an Oklahoma man whose case was featured in the book and television series ‘The Innocent Man.’ A three-judge panel of the 10th Circuity Court ruled 2-1 on Tuesday that 56-year-old Karl Fontenot has shown actual innocence in the 1984 kidnapping and death of Donna Denice Haraway in Ada. Defense attorney Tiffany Murphy said Fontenot, who was released on bond in 2019, is “ecstatic” while a spokesperson for the Oklahoma attorney general said the office is reviewing the opinion to determine whether to appeal.