US to end large, old-growth timber sales in Alaska forest

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration says it’s ending large-scale, old-growth timber sales in the country’s largest national forest and will focus on forest restoration, recreation and other noncommercial uses. The U.S. Agriculture Department also says it will take steps to reverse a Trump administration decision last year to lift restrictions on logging and road-building in the Tongass National Forest in southeast Alaska. The temperate rainforest provides habitat for wolves, bears and salmon. Conservationists cheered the announcement, while Alaska’s Republican governor criticized it. State leaders have long pushed to lift restrictions on logging and building roads in the forest.