China’s economic growth slows to still-robust 7.9%

BEIJING (AP) — China has reported its economic growth slowed to a still-strong 7.9% over a year earlier in the three months ending in June as a rebound from the coronavirus leveled off. Growth slowed from the previous quarter’s explosive 18.3% expansion, which was magnified by comparison with early 2020, when the economy shut down to fight the coronavirus. Growth in the April-June quarter compared with the previous three months was 1.3%, reflecting a return to normal for factory activity and consumer spending as government stimulus and easy credit wind down. Manufacturing, auto sales and consumer spending have recovered to above pre-pandemic levels since the government declared victory over the coronavirus last March, allowing factories and stores to reopen.