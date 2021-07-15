Clearing skies in Siouxland

SIOUX CITY (KTIV)- After scattered thunderstorms rolled through our viewing area throughout the day on Wednesday we are calming things down in Siouxland regarding our weather pattern.

To start off the morning we will be seeing clearing skies with temperatures in the upper 60s. As we make our way into the afternoon hours temperature highs will be nearing 80 degrees today with a light wind coming from the north then turning south late afternoon between 5-10 mph.

This evening we cool down into the upper 50s for our overnight lows with mostly clear skies and winds coming from the east between 5-10 mph.

Friday will bring us lots of sunshine as temperatures reach the low 80s throughout the area with a light wind between 5-10 mph.

