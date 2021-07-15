Fired Tennessee vaccine official received dog muzzle in mail

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee’s former top vaccination official received a dog muzzle in the mail a few days before she was fired this week. Dr. Michelle Fiscus had been facing harsh criticism from Republican lawmakers over the Tennessee Health Department’s outreach efforts to vaccinate teenagers against COVID-19. At a June legislative meeting, they specifically referenced a letter from Fiscus explaining the legality of vaccinating children 14 and up without parental consent. Brad Fiscus tells The Tennessean someone sent the muzzle to send his wife a message to stop talking. However, he says she is continuing to “speak truth.” The Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security is investigating.