Flood traps 14 workers in tunnel under construction in China

BEIJING (AP) — Search and rescue teams are pumping out water in an attempt to find 14 construction workers trapped by a flood in a tunnel being built in southern China. The emergency management department in the city of Zhuhai says rescuers have not been able to contact the missing workers. The cause of the 3:30 a.m. flood is under investigation. Two workers died in March in another part of the tunnel when a protective wall collapsed. Zhuhai is a coastal city near Macao at the mouth of the Pearl River delta. It was one of China’s early special economic zones.