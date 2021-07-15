IowaWORKS holds ‘Ready to Hire Career Fair’

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - IowaWORKS in Sioux City has reopened its door to the public after being closed for a year and a half.

The organization hosted a “Ready to Hire Career Fair", Thursday. 25 local business, with immediate openings, held interviews, and made job offers.

IowaWORKS officials say it has been hard finding applicants. The businesses included industries from Health Care and manufacturing to hospitality.

Representatives from the the South Sioux City Community School District were there, and say they're still looking for applicants to fill jobs for the upcoming school year.

"I think that this year it has really been a struggle for our school systems, and other school systems, so we are hoping that by being here and getting the word out it will help generate to help fill those positions," said Kristen Zediker, HR Assistant.

Tyson is also looking for new hires, and is even offering bonuses to get people in the door.

"As of right now we are up and down we are getting folks in however there is always potential, we are needing more, and that's why we are here," said Elvis Sayarath, Tyson Recruiter.

Sign-on bonuses for Tyson can go as high as $6,000.