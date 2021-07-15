Kids have some prehistoric fun at the Sioux City Public Museum

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Creative minds were having some prehistoric fun at the Sioux City Public Museum.

Kids had fun with dinosaur-themed crafts during the public museum's "Kids Thursdays" program, Thursday. The activities included making balloon dinosaurs, making dinosaur stencils, and other fun crafts.

While this is the last "Kids Thursday" for the summer, the activity director said they're excited with the turnout, and hope to do more events like this in the future.



