With virus cases rising, mask mandate back on in Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles County will again require masks indoors even when people are vaccinated. Also Thursday, the University of California system announced that it will require coronavirus vaccinations for students, faculty and staff to return to campuses. The moves are prompted by a sharp increase in COVID-19 cases, many of them the highly transmissible delta variant. The public health officer of the nation’s largest county said the mask requirement will go into effect just before midnight Saturday. He says Los Angeles County has been recording more than 1,000 new cases each day for a week and there’s now “substantial community transmission.”