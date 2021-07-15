Madonna documentary coming to streaming Paramount+ this fall

NEW YORK (AP) — Streaming service Paramount+ has landed a documentary that offers a glimpse into the personal life of Madonna and her work on the road.The streaming arm of ViacomCBS said Thursday that “Madame X” will make its debut in the U.S., Latin America, Australia, Nordic countries and Canada beginning Oct. 8.Filmed in Lisbon, Portugal, the film “captures the pop icon’s rare and rapturous tour performance,” according to a press release.