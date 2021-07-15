Merkel brings message of stability to US on farewell visit

WASHINGTON (AP) — German Chancellor Angela Merkel will be carrying a bag full of issues to discuss with President Joe Biden when she arrives at the White House. What is expected to be Merkel’s last official visit comes Thursday with an overarching message for Berlin’s close ally: You’ve got a friend. The veteran leaders are expected to discuss the coronavirus pandemic, the rise of China and a Russian gas pipeline that Washington opposes. The new pipeline taking natural gas from Russia to Germany is a thorny issue that preceded the Trump administration. The White House is not anticipating any sort of formal announcement to come out of the leaders’ talk.