Monona County Fair continues to go strong through the week

ONAWA, Iowa (KTIV) - Monona County Fair got underway Thursday, and events continue right into the weekend.

Thursday at the fair, livestock showings for several animals including rabbits, chickens, lambs and goats are happening. The showings continue with swine on Friday, and cows on Saturday. For these folks, it means a lot to show their animals at the fair this week.

"It means a lot to anybody to show animals, always doing a good job, always learning new experiences, finding new ways to do different things, learning from others," said Haily Regenitter, a rabbit shower.

Participants say showing animals is unique when compared to other fair events.

"To begin with showmanship is you showing that animal and you knowing about it, like you could have the worst animal in the world and still be able to do so good in showmanship and I love showmanship its my favorite class because of that," said Delayne Hart, a senior rabbit shower.

The Monona County fair continues with a tractor pull, Tuesday.

For more information on the Monona County Fair, follow this link.