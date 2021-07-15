Prosecutor rejects new defense info in Mollie Tibbetts case

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — A prosecutor has rejected claims that the killing of University of Iowa student Mollie Tibbetts could be connected to sex trafficking and other abductions around the rural area where she disappeared in 2018. Assistant attorney general Scott Brown said Thursday that a 21-year-old man’s alleged confession that he helped kill Tibbetts after she was kidnapped and held at a house used for sex trafficking isn’t credible. He says there is “zero” evidence to support the confession and that it’s inconsistent with testimony from Cristhian Bahena Rivera, the 27-year-old dairy farm worker who was convicted of first-degree murder in Tibbetts’ death. Bahena Rivera testified that two masked men killed Tibbetts but forced him to dispose of her body.