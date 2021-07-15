Remains of Atkinson WWII veteran finally return home

NORFOLK, Neb. (KTIV) - Thursday afternoon, a Nebraska World War II veteran was escorted to his final resting place almost 80 years after he died serving his country.

Louis Tushla, of Atkinson, was escorted by the American Legion Riders. The escort stopped in Norfolk to refuel after their first stop in Columbus.

Tushla was the first Atkinson-native to die serving in World War II. He was aboard the battleship U.S.S. Oklahoma when it was sunk in the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941.

His remains were only recently identified.

"It's just a wonderful opportunity for us who are relatives now to accompany his remains back to his hometown of Atkinson to be buried next to his parents," said James Gilg, a cousin of Tushla.

Gilg will conduct the funeral service for Tushla and would like to thank everyone who honored his cousin.