Service set for 8 killed in wreck of Alabama girls home van

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — A remembrance is set for eight young people killed when a van returning to an Alabama girls home after a week at the beach wrecked last month. The victims of the 17-vehicle accident will be remembered in a public service planned for a church in Auburn on Thursday afternoon. The pileup occurred June 19 on Interstate 65 south of Montgomery. The eight were in a van bound for a ranch that cares for abused and neglected girls. A Tennessee man and his young daughter died in another vehicle. Investigators haven’t said what happened. But a preliminary report from the National Transportation Safety Board could be released soon.