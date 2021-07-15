State Sen. Brett Lindstrom announces campaign for Nebraska governor

OMAHA, Neb. (KTIV) - A Republican State Senator has announced his candidacy for Nebraska's governor.

Brett Lindstrom currently represents Legislative District 18 in Nebraska Unicameral, which is located in Omaha.

A Nebraska native, Lindstrom formerly played for the Huskers as a walk on. After graduating, he became a financial advisor in Omaha before running for the State Senate.

“Since my days of playing for the Huskers, I have never backed down from a challenge, which is why I am running for governor. As a senator, I was the conservative disruptor that stood up to the special interests to do what was right for the people of Nebraska. For years, Nebraskans have complained about our unfair tax code. That is why earlier this year, I passed a $100 million tax cut for our seniors," said Lindstrom in his official announcement.

In a video announcement on YouTube, Lindstrom said his focuses has and will be tax reforms, creating jobs and keeping young people in the state.