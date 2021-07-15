Skip to Content

The long, ‘surreal’ days of the runaway Texas legislators

WASHINGTON (AP) — Sheltered in a downtown D.C. hotel, the Democratic lawmakers who fled Texas to block a restrictive voting bill are living a life of scrutiny, stress and secrecy. After literally fleeing the state Monday in order to sabotage the bill by denying a quorum in the Texas House of Representatives, the more than 50 state legislators find themselves balancing a punishing schedule of political lobbying, outside work and family obligations, all under a national spotlight. Many have left young children behind; most have other professional obligations back in Texas. All seem to be operating on minimal sleep. One called the experience “surreal.”

