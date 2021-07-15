Tucson fetes native daughter Linda Ronstadt on 75th birthday

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Retired singer Linda Ronstadt is being recognized by her hometown with a day in her honor. Tucson Mayor Regina Romero earlier this week officially proclaimed Thursday as Linda Ronstadt Day. It was the Grammy award winner’s 75th birthday. Romero said in a Facebook post that Ronstadt had made substantial contributions to varied musical genres. Ronstadt was born in Tucson on July 15, 1946, and moved to Los Angeles in the mid-60s to start her singing career. She performed and recorded styles including folk-rock, country, Latin, light opera and pop. She retired after being diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease.