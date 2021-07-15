U.S. factory output dips 0.1% in June on auto chip shortage

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. factory output slid last month as a shortage of computer chips disrupted auto production. Manufacturing production dipped 0.1% in June — third drop in five months, the Federal Reserve reported Thursday. Overall, industrial prdouction — including output at factories, mines and utilities — rose 0.4% lat month after increasing 0.7% in May. Excluding autos, industrial production rose 0.4% last month. Utility output climbed 2.7% in June as Americans cranked up the air conditioning to battle a heat wave across much of the country. Mining output rose 1.4% on an uptick in oil and gas production.