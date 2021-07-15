Virus spreads in S. Korean regions with lighter restrictions

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea has reported a near-high in coronavirus infections as a weekslong surge extends beyond the capital region and the country’s toughest pandemic restrictions. The surge is worrisome in a country where 70% of the population is waiting for their first vaccine dose. It underscores the challenges policymakers face in balancing measures to control virus outbreaks without further damaging their economy. In the Seoul area, officials have closed nightclubs and churches and restricted social gatherings after 6 p.m. But people outside the greater capital area can meet in larger groups at restaurants, bars and nightclubs until midnight.