Wakefield’s Little Red Hen Theatre hosts first show without COVID-19 limitations

WAKEFIELD, Neb. (KTIV) - This week, the Little Red Hen Theatre, in Wakefield, Nebraska, is putting on its first production without any COVID-19 requirements since the pandemic began.

"Shrek" made its way to Broadway and had four adaptations on the big screen. Along with Thursday's performance, shows will also be at 7:00 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday.



Audience members will be able to see their favorite characters like Shrek, Fiona, and of course, Donkey. And, they'll do so without any COVID requirements.

"We're super excited that we are able to kind of welcome back audiences without the social distancing. We welcome people to wear masks if they feel comfortable but is not required for our audiences " said T. Adam Goos, the theatre's managing director.

All of the shows are currently sold out but you can get on the waiting list for tickets by calling the theatre at (402) 287-2818.