WATCH LIVE: Hearing held for Cristhian Bahena Rivera after sentencing delayed

(KTIV) - A hearing is being held Thursday morning for a man convicted of killing an Iowa college student.

Cristhian Bahena Rivera was originally scheduled to be sentenced to life in prison Thursday, after being found guilty of the first-degree murder of University of Iowa student Mollie Tibbetts. But a judge has agreed to delay the sentencing after Bahena Rivera's lawyers said they need time to investigate new information implicating other people in the killing.

Judge Joel Yates issued an order Wednesday saying the sentencing would be delayed until after he holds hearings on whether to grant the defense's requests to compel prosecutors to release information about other suspects and for a new trial.