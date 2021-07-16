3 men charged in deadly 2018 Missouri tourist boat accident

A local prosecutor has filed a total of 63 felony charges against three employees over a July 2018 boat accident on a Missouri lake. The charges were filed Friday in Stone County against Ride the Ducks Branson captain Kenneth Scott McKee, general manager Charles Baltzell and manager on duty Curtis Lanham. All three face 17 felony counts of first-degree involuntary manslaughter, and McKee faces 12 additional charges. The captain is accused of not exercising his duties by taking the boat out on Table Rock Lake during a thunderstorm. His lawyers are reviewing the charges and plan to continue to “vigorously represent” him. The dead included nine members of one family from Indianapolis. Other victims were from Missouri, Illinois and Arkansas.