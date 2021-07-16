A slight chance of thunderstorms creeps into the weekend forecast for parts of Siouxland

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - It was another slightly below average day across the region with highs in the low 80s under partly cloudy skies.

We have more of the same kind of weather on the way although our Friday night may stay just a bit warmer than the past couple of night with lows in the low 60s under partly cloudy skies.

Saturday will feel a lot like Friday with highs in the low 80s with maybe just a touch more humidity again.

Saturday night could give mainly western Siouxland a chance of a few thunderstorms with lows again in the low 60s.

Some of those thunderstorm chances could still be with us into Sunday in central and western Siouxland, especially during the morning hours, with highs heading into the low 80s.