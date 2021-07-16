‘Boy Next Door Killer’ gets death for murders of 2 women

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A Los Angeles judge gave a death sentence to a man prosecutors called “The Boy Next Door Killer” for the murders of two women and the attempted murder of a third. Judge Larry Fidler called the crimes “vicious and frightening” before handing down the sentence Friday to 45-year-old Michael Thomas Gargiulo. Gargiulo was found guilty of the 2001 murder of Ashley Ellerin, a 22-year-old fashion design student who was about to go on a date with actor Ashton Kutcher, who was a witness at the trial. He was also convicted of killing 32-year-old mother of four Maria Bruno in 2005.