Calm weather pattern in store for Siouxland

SIOUX CITY (KTIV)- A much calmer weather pattern is in store for the KTIV viewing area as we look towards the next several days.

To start our day this morning we are looking at mostly clear skies and temperatures in the mid to upper 60s.

This afternoon we will be seeing highs in the low 80s throughout the area with mostly sunny skies and a light wind between 5-10 mph.

This evening we will cool down to around 60 degrees as our overnight low with partly cloudy skies throughout the night. There is a chance a few isolated rain showers will make their way through parts of western Siouxland tonight as well.

To start off the weekend Saturday will bring lots of sunshine throughout the day with highs in the low 80s throughout the day.

Saturday night there is a slight chance we see a couple isolated thundershowers make their way through Siouxland with overnight lows in the low 60s.