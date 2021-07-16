Caravan with remains of Rosebud Sioux children passes through Niobrara, NE before returning remains home to South Dakota

NIOBRARA Neb. (KTIV) - The unearthed remains of nine Native American children, who died more than a century ago at a government-run school in Pennsylvania, are on their way home to South Dakota.

Friday morning, the caravan with the remains stopped at Ohiya Casino Resort in Niobrara, Nebraska, where members of the Santee Sioux and Rosebud Sioux tribe gathered for a ceremony with prayers and songs to honor the deceased students. Santee Sioux members say this was a big moment.

"Whenever you can recover the remains of your relatives that were deceased in another area, I consider that a victory" said Roger Trudell, Chairman of the Santee Sioux.

Trudell said there are people on the reservations related to those that are returning home. One of those relatives is Steven Moos of the Rosebud Sioux Tribe. Moos said his aunt recently informed him of the relation to some of the deceased students.

"I'm an advocate for children and when you understand what happened back then to the children and to have them finally go home, is very humbling. It's heartbreaking, but yet I'm happy about it," said Moos.

The two sentiments echoed at the ceremony were that the children will be never forgotten, and that no matter what, Native Americans are still here.

Trudell says now that the children are home, this is a moment for all Native American tribes to celebrate.