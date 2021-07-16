‘When will this end?’: Detroit area hit again with flooding

DETROIT (AP) — Steady rain is soaking the Detroit area, flooding highways and raising the anxiety of residents. Thousands had their basements wrecked by sewage during a tremendous storm two weeks ago. For some, the water is back. A downtown ramp to the Lodge Freeway was below water and closed, while sections of Interstate 94 in Detroit were also flooded. The National Weather Service posted a flood warning for Wayne County. In Detroit, highways are vulnerable in any long rain event because they are below ground and depend on pumps to remove water. The rain fell a day after President Joe Biden declared a disaster due to flood damage from late June.