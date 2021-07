Sioux City (KTIV) - Sioux City East moved on tonight with a 9 to 1 victory over North. Spencer advances with an upset of LeMars 3 to 2. Heelan falls to Sioux Center 6 to 5 in nine innings.

High School Baseball Scores:

Sioux Center 6 Heelan 5 F/9

SC East 9 SC North 1 F

SC West 0 DM Valley 7 F

Denison-Schleswig 8 Carroll 1 F

Spencer 3 Le Mars 2 Final

MOC-FV 5 Sgt. Bluff-Luton 4 Final

BH/RV 2 Storm Lake 7 Final