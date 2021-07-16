Eiffel Tower reopens; COVID passes required as of next week

PARIS (AP) — The Eiffel Tower is reopening for the first time in nine months even though France is under new rules aimed at taming the coronavirus’ fast-spreading delta variant. The “Iron Lady” of Paris was ordered shut in October as France battled its second virus surge of the pandemic. The tower stayed shut for renovations even after most of the country’s major tourist draws reopened last month. This week, President Emmanuel Macron announced that COVID-19 passes would be required to enter restaurants and venues like the Eiffel Tower. Starting Wednesday, all visitors over age 18 will need to show a pass proving they’ve been fully vaccinated, had a negative virus test or recently recovered from COVID-19.