Elderly Asian man pistol-whipped, robbed in Oakland

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — An armed robber in the San Francisco Bay Area has pistol-whipped an elderly Asian man and a person who tried to intervene in what police called a “brazen” attack in broad daylight. The elderly man was standing on a corner of Oakland’s Chinatown on Thursday when two men walked up and tried to take his belongings. Surveillance video tweeted by a KPIX-TV reporter shows the elderly victim on the ground, his walking cane nearby, and a robber trying to take his watch. The suspects got into a waiting vehicle and fled. The attack comes amid a wave of attacks against Asian Americans since the coronavirus pandemic took hold in the U.S.