Judge denies motion by Bahena Rivera’s defense for more evidence in Mollie Tibbetts murder

POWESHIEK COUNTY, Iowa (KTIV) - A judge has decided to deny a request for more evidence by the defense attorneys representing Cristhian Bahena Rivera, the man convicted of killing Iowa college student Mollie Tibbetts.

In a motion filed Friday, Judge Yates denied the defense's request for additional information from prosecutors. The judge's decision comes after Bahena Rivera's sentencing was delayed. He was originally scheduled to be sentenced to life in prison without parole after being convicted of first-degree murder in the stabbing death of Tibbetts.

The sentencing was delayed after Bahena Rivera's attorneys claimed an Iowa prison inmate, named Gavin Jones, admitted to another inmate that he killed Tibbetts. They also claim, from witnesses, her kidnapping was part of a sex trafficking ring.

The motion the defense filed was asking the state to share details of several investigation they believe would be related to the kidnapping, and Tibbetts' death.

The motion specifically requested the following information:

Evidence on sex trafficking investigations involving James Lowe, a man suspected of sex trafficking, or any other residents of Poweshiek County or nearby counties.

Investigations involving Lowe during Tibbetts' case.

Information on any pending investigations involving Gavin Jones.

In court documents, Judge Yates said if the defense acquired the above information, it "would be nothing more than a fishing expedition."

A hearing will still be held on July 27 for the judge to consider a motion for a new trial.

This is a Developing Story. We'll have more information as it becomes available.