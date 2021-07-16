Erratic Oregon wildfire keeps exploding, confounding crews

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Firefighters are scrambling to control an inferno in southeastern Oregon that’s spreading miles a day in windy conditions as wildfires across the U.S. West strain resources. Authorities have expanded evacuations near the nation’s largest wildfire and worry the Bootleg Fire could merge with another blaze. It’s stymied firefighters for nearly a week with erratic winds and extremely dangerous fire behavior. Dozens more fires are burning Friday in 12 states. Among those is one near Paradise, California, the site of the deadliest wildfire in U.S. history. That fire is posing little risk so far, but survivors of the 2018 blaze are worried.