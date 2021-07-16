Marathon to take place in Sioux City for the first time in over a decade

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - For the first time in over a decade, a marathon will take place in Sioux City.

The marathon will be called "The Mighty Mo Run" and is a three-day event.

It features a 5K, 10K, half marathon, and full marathon.

Organizers say the race will be timed and scored for runners looking for personal records.

Aid stations will be provided every 1.5 miles.

Co-Race Director Jim Ewoldt says proceeds from the run will benefit the Helping Athlete’s Run & Train Foundation, also known as H.A.R.T. Foundation.

"What's happening is more and more coaches were paying for kids shoes because kids couldn't afford them, so that is where the HART Foundation came into play, it needed funds to be able to buy more shoes for more kids, so there is a good charity behind this," said Jim Ewoldt, Co-Race Director.

The full marathon will start and end at the Siouxland Expo Center located at 550 S. Lafayette Street. It will follow the Sioux City riverfront trail system and parts of the South Sioux City trail system through the Flatwater Crossing Development.

Pre-registration is open through July 31. For registration details and race, click here.