Myanmar opposition targets state electricity company

BANGKOK (AP) — A homemade bomb has exploded at an office of Myanmar’s state electricity provider, injuring at least seven people in the latest example of opponents of the military-installed government turning to violence after their peaceful protests were suppressed with deadly force. State television MRTV says the injured included four employees of the Electric Power Corp. in Mandalay, the country’s second biggest city. Offices and staff of EPC have been targeted since the government earlier this month began cutting off power to customers who did not pay their bills as a form of protest against February’s military takeover.