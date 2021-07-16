Park: Michigan woman dies in Grand Canyon flash flood

GRAND CANYON NATIONAL PARK, Ariz. (AP) — Grand Canyon National Park officials on Friday identified a 29-year-old Michigan woman as the person found dead in frigid water after a flash flood swept through a commercial rafting group’s overnight camp site along the Colorado River. Park officials said Rebecca Copeland of Ann Arbor was found Thursday near the camp washed away Wednesday evening by a torrent of water that rushed through a slot canyon. Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey also issued an emergency declaration Friday in Coconino County. He says it will make up to $200,000 available for response to flash flooding in the Flagstaff area.