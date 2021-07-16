Suspect arrested for December 2020 shooting in Sioux City

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - A man who is a suspect in a Sioux City shooting back in December 2020 has been arrested and is awaiting extradition back to Sioux City.

The Sioux City Police Department says 26-year-old Rudy Johnson of Sioux City was taken into custody on July 16, 2021. He was taken into custody by members of the Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force.

Johnson is wanted in connection to a shooting at the Mavericks Gentlemen Club, which sent one person to the hospital.

In previous reports, the SCPD said on Dec. 20, 2020, officers were dispatched to 416 Cunningham Drive for a reported shooting. When they arrived, they found 28-year-old Krista M. Kruckenberg, of Sioux Falls, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. She was given medical attention and then sent to a local hospital for treatment of her injuries.

Police have reported Kruckenberg was employed at Mavericks as a waitress and bartender. But on the night of the shooting she was off and was at the bar as a patron.

Just before the shooting, police say Kruckenberg was in the parking lot along with several other people observing a confrontation between two other people when Johnson, who was not involved in the fight, started shooting towards the fight.