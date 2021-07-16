The Latest: Belgium’s death toll from floods grows to 18

Belgium’s interior minister says the official death toll of flash flooding in the country’s east has gone up to 18. After Germany, where more than 100 people have died, Belgium was the hardest hit by the floods that caused homes to be ripped away and roads to be turned into wild rivers. Officials estimate that 19 people in Belgium are missing. The minister said Friday that several dikes on the Meuse river that runs from Belgium into the Netherlands are at risk of collapsing.