US border encounters of migrant families rise despite heat

PHOENIX (AP) — U.S. officials say the number of migrant families they encountered at the border in June increased by 25% from the previous month even as summer temperatures rise in the deserts and mountain terrain of the southwestern borderlands. According to new numbers released Friday, U.S. Customs and Border Protection tallied 55,805 members of families with children in June, compared with 44,746 in May. While a large increase, the figure is far below the high of 88,587 in May 2019. Overall, officials say they saw 5% more encounters with migrants trying to cross the border in June compared with May, an increase they attributed to repeated attempts.