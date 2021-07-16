US probes rash of health incidents among diplomats in Vienna

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. officials say the Biden administration is investigating a recent rash of mysterious health incidents reported by American diplomats and other government employees in Vienna, Austria. The officials say some of the symptoms are similar to those first reported by U.S. diplomats and spies in Havana, Cuba, in 2016 and 2017 for which no cause has yet been determined. Some believe the unexplained injuries, which include brain damage, are the result of attacks with microwave or radio wave weapons. More than 20 Vienna-based U.S. government employees have reported suffering from mysterious symptoms. The Vienna cases were first reported Friday by The New Yorker magazine.