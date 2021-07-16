Woman charged in day care death in Watertown

WATERTOWN, S.D. (AP) — A Watertown woman is facing charges after a toddler was found unconscious while in day care and later died at a Sioux Falls hospital. Police say the 16-month-old child, who was not identified, suffered “injuries consistent with abuse.” First responders were dispatched to an in-home day care in Watertown Wednesday and rushed the child to Prairie Lakes Hospital. The toddler was later transferred to Sanford Health in Sioux Falls and died there, the Argus Leader reported. The 30-year-old woman was arrested and charged with abuse or cruelty to a minor. Police say additional charges are pending. She’s being held on $25,000 cash bond.