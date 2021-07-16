WWE leaves virtual reality behind in 1st tour since 2020

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — WWE is ready to hit the road and start a summer tour this weekend in Texas. WWE has held only one live show since March 2020. WWE hunkered down in Florida and set up a virtual ThunderDome for fan interaction. But it wasn’t the same. WWE is set to resume touring starting Friday night with “Smackdown” from Houston. WWE has a pay-per-view Sunday in Texas and returns Monday to Dallas for the flagship “Raw” taping. WWE is set to spruce up sets, bring back old stars and hit the reset button on TV programming humbled with record-low ratings and a strong need for new stars.