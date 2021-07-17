A day at the pool: Riverside Pool hosts All Abilities Day

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Riverside Pool welcomed anyone with a disability and their caregivers to come enjoy the pool for free at All Abilities Day Saturday. Along with swimming, they also had other fun activities for people to try out.

"The Siouxland Pickle Ball association actually comes out and plays pickleball with them. They don't care about any rules, they're just here to have fun. Let them hit the ball around. And we do that for the first hour or so and then they get to come to swim in the pool. And it's so fun, our lifeguards enjoy having fun with them as well," said Rachael Eskins, Interim Recreation Coordinator.

Jamie Shufflebarger said she and her son, Dewey Moman, try to make it to every different All Abilities Day.

"Dewey needs to get out in the public and spend time with his peers and get a little physical activity and try new activities like pickleball!," said Jamie Shufflebarger, Mother.

Shufflebarger added days like these help their community grow,

"It's really great to be able to get out in the community and spend time with our friends. Some of our friends don't get out as much as we do, but it gives us a chance to get together and we have planned times that we know we'll be able to see everybody," said Shufflebarger.

Coming together to spend time with family and friends.

"I love getting to have special moments with my son and with some of his peers. We've gotten to know many of the other people in the community who have special needs and disabilities. So, we've grown our relationships with them," said Shufflebarger.

The day at the pool isn't the only All Abilities Day Sioux City Parks and Rec puts on. Folks can also come out during the winter months and throughout the year.

Leaders with Parks and Rec say they want to make fun around Sioux City inclusive.

"We want to give people with disabilities and their caregivers the opportunity to come out and do these kinds of events. We have one at Cone Park where they get to do tubing. They also do events where they play volleyball, basketball," said Eskins.

To stay on the lookout for the next All Abilities Day, you can check out Sioux City Parks and Recreation's Facebook page by clicking here.