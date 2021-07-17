Calm conditions continues throughout Siouxland

SIOUX CITY (KTIV)- Today we saw a nice mix of sunshine and clouds throughout the area with temperatures near 80 degrees.

This evening we will be feeling pretty comfortable with overnight lows in the low 60s with partly cloudy skies, and we can’t rule out an isolated thundershower or two popping up in parts of western Siouxland.

Sunday there may be some lingering showers in the morning in western Siouxland, but the rest of the day is looking partly cloudy with temperatures in the low to mid 80s.

Sunday night temperatures will be about average in the low 60s with a light wind coming from the south east between 5-10 mph.

Looking ahead, to start our work week off, Monday will mostly likely have partly cloudy skies and temperatures will be feeling a bit warmer nearing the mid 80s.

To find out what is in store of the rest of this work week tune in the News 4 at 6 and 10 for the complete forecast.