Endangered snakes born at Omaha zoo

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Four endangered indigo snakes are the newest babies at Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium, marking a first-time birth of the species at the zoo. The Omaha World-Herald reports that the snakes made their appearance Wednesday and Thursday. Eastern indigos are native to the southeastern U.S. and are considered the largest non-venomous snake in the country. Some reach up to 8½ feet in length. Once they are able to feed on their own, the snakes will be moved to a habitat visible to the public.