EXPLAINER: Could balloons power uncensored internet in Cuba?

Is a balloon-powered internet network for Cubans possible? Technically, it’s been done. A former division of Google owner Alphabet, Loon, developed balloons that provided internet service in the aftermath of natural disasters in Puerto Rico and Peru and had a commercial contract to provide service in hard-to-reach areas of Kenya. But it worked in tandem with telecom companies. It also wasn’t commercially viable. The Cuban government could try to stop any effort to provide internet by jamming the signal.