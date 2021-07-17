Queens DA: Television actor indicted in fatal shooting

NEW YORK (AP) — A television actor has been charged with murder in the fatal shooting of a Queens man in February. A grand jury Friday indicted Isaiah Stokes, 41, on charges of second-degree murder and criminal possession of a weapon in the death of Tyrone Jones, 37, of Queens Village. A message was sent to his defense attorney seeking comment on the charges. Authorities said surveillance footage shows Stokes exiting a vehicle near the intersection of Linden Boulevard and 200th Street and firing 11 rounds into a Jeep Grand Cherokee. Stokes has appeared in “Law & Order” and “Boardwalk Empire.”